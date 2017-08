Gov Terry McAuliffe to Trump Knock Off 'Fire and Fury' Talk

Governor Terry McAuliffe to Trump, Knock Off 'Fire and Fury' Talk

EXCLUSIVE

Gov. Terry McAuliffe has a clear message for Donald Trump for the sake of world salvation -- "Knock it off."

We got the Virginia democrat at an event Wednesday in Pentagon City, and he's alarmed to say the least at the President's "fire and fury" rhetoric directed at North Korea.

It's interesting ... check out this video of President Harry Truman back in August 1945 -- the day we dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima -- when he used language almost identical in tone to Trump's.