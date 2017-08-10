Lamar Odom Eyeing BIG3 League Comeback, Says College Coach

Lamar Odom Eyeing BIG3 Comeback ... Says College Coach

Lamar Odom﻿'s seriously considering a basketball comeback ... and his sights are set on Ice Cube﻿'s BIG3 league -- so says a man who's been tight with L.O. since college.

TMZ Sports spoke with Lamar's Rhode Island coach, Jim Harrick -- who says he just talked to Odom the other day -- and says the basketball star is pumped about the idea of joining Cube's 3-on-3 league.

It's actually a change of heart for Odom -- who previously told Harrick he wanted to hang up his sneakers for good ... "but this 3-on-3 has got him excited!"

Coach says Odom still has a ways to go health-wise ... but "if he can get in shape, he can play with anybody."

Odom says he's sober now -- and vows to stay clean for his family.