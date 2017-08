'Big Bro' Alum Will Kirby Kick Jamie Out For Butthole Prank

EXCLUSIVE

"Big Brother" Season 2 housemate Will Kirby thinks Jessica Graf has crossed the line by sticking her finger up the butts of fellow castmates, and it's time to say goodbye to her.

We got Will Wednesday outside an OfficeMax in L.A. when he not only said Jessica committed assault, he then trained the camera on his 7-year-old son, Cash, who echoed his dad's sentiment.

As we reported, Jessica has already oil-checked several housemates, but so far CBS has been mum on the incidents.