DMX Celebrates Judge Showing Mercy ... Who Wants a Hot Dog?!?!

DMX handed out awards to photogs after dodging a bullet in court Friday ... Best Dog in a Supporting Roll.

X wasn't thrown in jail for violating bail conditions in his tax evasion case ... he flunked multiple drug tests for coke and weed and he was a half hour late in court for bad measure.

X took our photog to a hot dog stand near the courthouse for a celebration.

Next stop ... home, because X has been placed on house arrest.