Ezekiel Elliott's Accuser's Injury Photos Show Bruising

Ezekiel Elliott's accuser took several photos of the injuries she claims she suffered at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys running back ... showing bruising on her arms, hands, neck and legs.

Zeke's accuser claims she suffered the injuries during the week of July 16 -- when Elliott allegedly attacked her 3 times on 3 separate occasions.

Elliott told police investigators he did not cause the bruises -- claiming the woman suffered the injuries in a bar fight.

The NFL independently investigated the allegations -- and obtained photos of the alleged injuries which the league claims it was able to verify came from incidents involving Elliott.

Elliott says the investigation is WRONG and vows to appeal the 6-game suspension he received as a result of the investigation.

TMZ Sports also obtained a copy of the 911 call made by the accuser in which she claims Elliot had attacked her multiple times.