TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Mike Ditka Crown Trubisky Bears Starting QB ... Better 1st Game Than Tom Brady

8/11/2017 7:33 AM PDT

Mike Ditka: Crown Mitch Trubisky the Starter, Better 1st Game Than Tom Brady

EXCLUSIVE

If Mitch Trubisky isn't the Chicago Bears starting QB in Week 1, "You've got problems" -- so says Bears legend Mike Ditka

To say Da Coach was impressed with the rookie's preseason debut Thursday night is a gross understatement ... Ditka believes it's TRUB OR CONSEQUENCES! 

"What I saw out of Trubiksy for a rookie in his first game I thought was outstanding." 

Trub -- the #2 pick in the draft -- went 18-25 for 166 yards and a TD after replacing starting QB Mike Glennon who went 2-8 for 20 yards and an interception. 

Ditka thinks the decision is obvious ... and says Mitch made a better first impression than guys like Tom Brady and Fran Tarkenton

"It's clear cut he should be your starter."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web