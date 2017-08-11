Mike Ditka: Crown Mitch Trubisky the Starter, Better 1st Game Than Tom Brady

EXCLUSIVE
If Mitch Trubisky isn't the Chicago Bears starting QB in Week 1, "You've got problems" -- so says Bears legend Mike Ditka.
To say Da Coach was impressed with the rookie's preseason debut Thursday night is a gross understatement ... Ditka believes it's TRUB OR CONSEQUENCES!
"What I saw out of Trubiksy for a rookie in his first game I thought was outstanding."
Trub -- the #2 pick in the draft -- went 18-25 for 166 yards and a TD after replacing starting QB Mike Glennon who went 2-8 for 20 yards and an interception.
Ditka thinks the decision is obvious ... and says Mitch made a better first impression than guys like Tom Brady and Fran Tarkenton.
"It's clear cut he should be your starter."