Miley Cyrus Sporting 'Wedding' Band?

EXCLUSIVE

Miley Cyrus is either a married woman or she's just screwing with us ... and we think it's the latter.

Miley was spotted out Thursday with what looks like a wedding band during a shoot with "The Voice" in Malibu. She's clearly showing off the hardware for the cam.

What's more ... we got this pic of her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, over the weekend sporting a similar band.

So, are they married is the question. Someone in daily and close contact with Miley tells us "100% no."

If she's just messin' with everyone ... good on her.