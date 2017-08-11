Nick Young: I Wanna See Kobe In the BIG3 League!

Nick Young I Wanna See Kobe In the BIG3!

Swaggy P feels the same way we all do about Ice Cube trying to get Kobe Bryant in the BIG3 -- make it happen, bro!!!!

Earlier this week, Cube said he's been talking to Kobe and he's hoping he can convince the Black Mamba to join the league for Season 2.

We know there are a handful of ex-NBA stars interested in joining next year -- including Lamar Odom -- but Kobe would bring the league to a whole new level.

Meantime, Nick Young is clearly a fan of the 3-on-3 league -- and says he'll be at Staples Center for the games this weekend.