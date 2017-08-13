Joe Bologna Dead at 82

Hollywood writer and actor Joe Bologna died this weekend ... TMZ has learned.

Joe -- most known for roles in "My Favorite Year" and "Transylvania 6-5000" died Sunday in Duarte, CA surrounded by family and friends ... according to a statement.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 3 years ago, but succumbed to the disease in recent months.

Joe helped write and starred in a number of films and shows over his 60 year career, including titles such as "Blame it on Rio," "Big Daddy," and "Ice Age: The Meltdown." He also starred in "What Now, Catherine Curtis?" alongside Lucille Ball as well as the TV musical sitcom "Rags to Riches."

His writing credits are attached to projects like "Woman of the Year," "Lovers and Other Strangers," "Paradise," "Good Penny" and many others.

Earlier this year, Bologna received the Night of 100 Stars Oscar Gala Lifetime Achievement Award to celebrate his work in Hollywood.

Joe is survived by his wife, Renée Taylor, and his son, Gabriel. He was 82.

