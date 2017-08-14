Charlottesville Car Attack Captured on Drone Video

Charlottesville Massacre Captured on Drone Video

New footage of the carnage in Charlottesville was captured by drone video.

You see the crowd scramble as the burgundy vehicle is propelled into the intersection after James Alex Fields rams it from behind.

One person was killed and 19 were injured in what was almost certainly a terrorist attack.

Fields has been charged with second-degree murder. He has aligned himself with the neo-Nazi movement over the years. His mother said after the attack, she knew he was going to the rally which she thought "had something to do with Trump ... Trump's not a supremacist."