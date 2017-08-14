Julianne Hough Catch Me If Ya Can In Ketchikan, Alaska

Julianne Hough Jet Sets to Ketchikan for Alaskan Cruise

Exclusive Details

Julianne Hough's frequent-flier status must be through the roof ... she just surfaced in Alaska a couple weeks after her African honeymoon.

Hough ditched her new hubby, Brooks Laich, for this vacay, instead hopping aboard a Celebrity Cruise with a bunch of high school pals, a trip that she said had been 11 years in the making.

Must've been nice because we're told they got hooked up in an 1800 square foot room on the Celebrity Solstice that came with 2 bedrooms, grand piano and what we can only imagine were sick views of glaciers.

The suite sets the average person back about $10,200 for the week long trip.

Don't think the Timbs or the flannel came with the room.