Brad and Angelina No Reconciliation Divorce Talks in High Gear

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are Deep into Divorce Discussions, No Reconciliation

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are deep in divorce talks, and there is NO talk of reconciliation, contrary to some media reports.

Several stories have surfaced recently suggesting the divorce is on hold and they are thinking of rebooting the relationship. Sources connected to the couple say nothing could be further from the truth.

We're told both sides are hashing out both child custody and property settlements, and the divorce is full steam ahead.

One reason they will never get back together ... Angelina made extremely damaging allegations against Brad, claiming he was abusive to their kids. The investigations triggered by the allegations ultimately exonerated Pitt.

Brad hasn't hidden his feeling about the children -- they're at the top of his priority list, so it seems they're at the point of no return in terms of reconciling.