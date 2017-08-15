Jesse Williams' Wife Wants Sole Custody, Citing Rage and Dating Habits

Jesse Williams Wife Wants Sole Custody Cites Rage and Dating Habits

Jesse Williams' wife says he is a reckless parent who has fits of rage and worries he exposes their kids to a "revolving door" of women ... this according to new, explosive divorce docs.

Aryn Drake-Lee has unloaded on the "Grey's Anatomy" star, demanding sole custody for a variety of reasons. She says the children are being emotionally compromised because Jesse has exposed them to at least one intimate partner and possibly more. She wants the judge to order him to keep girlfriends away from the kids until he dates them for 6 months.

Aryn goes on, claiming Jesse has a violent temper and cites a road rage incident last month with his next-door neighbor. She says after an argument the neighbor flipped off Jesse, and he then "aggressively pursued him in his car" with their 2 kids inside. She says Jesse threatened to kill him.

She's also pissed off that Jesse posts pics of their kids on social media and says he's doing it as a "buffer for the negative talk about him in the media."

As we reported, it appears Jesse is dating Minka Kelly and that might be behind some of her fury. Jesse has insisted his 13-year relationship and 5-year marriage didn't end because of a "cute girl."

She says the kids are showing psychological signs of damage and wants the judge to correct things, stat.