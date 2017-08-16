ESPN's Byron Scott: Fantasy Auction Sketch Is 'Unacceptable'

ESPN analyst Byron Scott says the fantasy football auction sketch that aired on the network is "unacceptable" ... but he's not calling for the producer to get fired.

The network has already apologized for the sketch which showed a white man auctioning off players (many of them black) to a white crowd. Critics say it resembled a slave auction.

Stars like Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham made it clear the sketch was NOT cool with them.

So, we asked Scott -- who often appears on ESPN's "The Jump" -- how he felt about the situation.

"It is unacceptable ... I thought we've come a lot further than we have. Obviously we have not. We have a ways to go."

Scott says he hopes the producer of the segment can learn from his mistakes.

With Scott being an avid golfer, we also asked the NBA legend if he would ever play on a Trump course.

Hint: Don't book a tee time at Doral any time soon ...