NFL Stop Shaming Ezekiel Elliott's Accuser!

The NFL is calling out the NFL Player's Association ... saying the league has received tips that the NFLPA is going on a smear campaign against Ezekiel Elliott's accuser in an effort to exonerate the RB.

Multiple reports have surfaced in the past few days, painting the accuser as everything from a racist to an extortionist ... and the NFL's public relations honcho says the reports are shameful.

"Over the past few days we’ve received multiple reports of the NFLPA spreading derogatory information to the media about the victim in the Ezekiel Elliott discipline case," Brian McCarthy said.

"It's a common tactic to attempt to prove the innocence of the accused by discrediting the victim -- in this case Ms. Thompson -- when coming forward to report such abuse."

"Common or not, these tactics are shameful. Efforts to shame and blame victims are often what prevent people from coming forward to report violence and/or seek help in the first place."

We called the NFLPA for comment -- so far, no word back.

The NFL is standing by its investigation into Zeke -- which the league says showed a pattern of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.