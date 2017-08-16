Ryan Reynolds Moment of Silence for Stuntwoman With 'Deadpool 2' Crew

Ryan Reynolds Leads 'Deadpool 2' Crew in Moment of Silence After Stuntwoman Killed

EXCLUSIVE

Ryan Reynolds led the "Deadpool 2" crew in a moment of silence for the stuntwoman killed on set ... as filming resumed just 48 hours after her death.

We broke the story ... Joi "SJ" Harris died after a motorcycle stunt went terribly wrong during filming on Monday. Reynolds and the rest of the crew had 2 days to mourn her death ... then it was time for him to get back in the suit.

The actor returned to filming in downtown Vancouver, Canada Wednesday ... and was spotted shooting scenes on top of a flipped truck.

As we reported, Harris was a professional racer, and sadly her tragedy serves as a reminder that Hollywood can be dangerous ... but the show goes on.