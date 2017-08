Aaron Carter Brags About BJ's On Date with Porcelain Black

Aaron Carter Brags About Getting Oral Sex While on Date with Porcelain Black

EXCLUSIVE

Aaron Carter is a man who just came out as bisexual but is now in hot pursuit of women who will pleasure him.

The singer was leaving Delilah in WeHo Thursday night with fellow pop star Porcelain Black when he was mum on everything except oral sex.

Now the plot thickens ... we got Aaron earlier in the day at LAX, where he talked about a dalliance with a dude when he was 17 but, now that he's come out publicly, he's not in the market for men.

Try and connect the dots.