8/18/2017 6:55 AM PDT

FC Barcelona, Messi Have Moment of Silence for Terror Victims

The city of Barcelona -- and all of its star athletes -- took a moment of silence to honor those injured and killed in Thursday's terror attack. 

FC Barcelona stopped Thursday's practice -- and stars like Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique -- stood quietly to reflect. 

The team will also be wearing armbands during their next game to honor the victims. 

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Real Madrid teammates also held a moment of silence during their training session. 

At least 14 died when a terrorists plowed a van through a crowded tourist area in Barcelona on Thursday. 100 people were injured. Cops have made multiple arrests and killed several suspects. They're still hunting for more. 

