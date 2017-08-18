FC Barcelona, Messi Have Moment of Silence for Terror Victims

FC Barcelona, Messi Moment of Silence for Terror Victims

The city of Barcelona -- and all of its star athletes -- took a moment of silence to honor those injured and killed in Thursday's terror attack.

FC Barcelona stopped Thursday's practice -- and stars like Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique -- stood quietly to reflect.

The team will also be wearing armbands during their next game to honor the victims.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Real Madrid teammates also held a moment of silence during their training session.

At least 14 died when a terrorists plowed a van through a crowded tourist area in Barcelona on Thursday. 100 people were injured. Cops have made multiple arrests and killed several suspects. They're still hunting for more.