Joanna Krupa Breaks Bread with Ex Hours After Divorce is Finalized

Exclusive Details
How does Joanna Krupa celebrate her divorce becoming final? Dinner with her ex, of course!
The model and her ex, Romain Zago, were in the mood for some Thai and hit up NaiYaRa restaurant in Miami, just hours after finalizing their divorce. Some very close friends were also in tow for what we're told was essentially a farewell toast to their 4-year marriage.
Joanna and Romain remain friends -- their drama-free divorce is proof of that. We're told they may also be business partners down the road because they discussed as much over dinner.
And how friendly are they really, ya might ask? Romain picked up the entire tab.