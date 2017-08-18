Producer Joel Silver Sued By Family of Personal Assistant in Cocaine Drowning Death at Jennifer Aniston's Honeymoon Celebration

Producer Joel Silver Sued Over Personal Assistant's Cocaine Drowning At Jennifer Aniston's Honeymoon Celebration

Famed producer Joel Silver is being sued over a drowning at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's honeymoon celebration.

The family of Carmel Musgrove, Silver's personal assistant, claim in the lawsuit, Silver flew Carmel and others to the Four Seasons Hotel in Bora Bora in August, 2015, to celebrate the marriage of Jen and Justin.

The suit alleges Carmel and a Martin Herold, Silver's personal chef, partied on August 19 and consumed heavy amounts of alcohol along with cocaine and weed. Carmel went missing and her nude body was later discovered floating in a lagoon 500 yards from her bungalow.

According to the lawsuit, the cause of death was alcohol, cocaine, fatigue from overwork, heat stroke and a midnight swim in choppy waters.

Carmel's family claims Silver or one of his people supplied Carmel with cocaine and booze, and overworked her.

We reached out to Silver ... so far, no word back.