Steve Bannon Out as White House Chief Strategist

Breaking News

Steve Bannon had to know his days were numbered when Trump threw shade a few days back, and now it's come to pass.

Bannon is out as Chief Strategist, and it also appears it was Trump's doing ... not Bannon's.

There's one report Bannon had submitted his resignation August 7, but the announcement was being held because of the violence in Charlottesville.

Bannon has been the chief architect of Trump's most draconian policies since January 20.

There's a working lunch with Trump and 20 administration officials Friday at Camp David ... Bannon was not on the list.