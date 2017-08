Tina Fey Trashes Trump on 'SNL' With Sheet Cake!!!

Tina Fey annihilated Donald Trump on 'SNL' with the help of sheet cake and a grilled cheese sandwich.

The UVA grad, class of '92, made a pretty spectacular appearance on 'Weekend Update,' taking aim at the Prez, the neo-Nazis and Ann Coulter, whom she called "Yard Sale Barbie."

It's hilarious and serious at the same time. She uses the cake to show how people are feeling both powerless and powerful ... something that is easier to understand with the help of frosting.

It's pretty awesome. Watch.