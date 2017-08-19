American Airlines Hey Tommy Lee ... Bathroom Bangin' is AA-OK!!!

Tommy Lee's Mile High Club Video Apparently Not Against American Airlines Policy

EXCLUSIVE

Tommy Lee won't be busted for possibly busting with his girlfriend in an American Airlines bathroom, because what the 2 did inside is nobody's business but theirs ... TMZ has learned.

Our American Airlines sources tell us ... there were no complaints filed with the company about Tommy and his gf Brittany Furlan joining the mile high club. We're told it's NOT against policy for 2 people to use the same lavatory at the same time ... and what they do in there is private.

Our sources say typically, when 2 people use the same bathroom, it's the elderly or someone who needs medical assistance ... but Tommy and Brittany both appeared to be in good health.

The rocker and his gf didn't create a disturbance on the short flight from Nassau to Miami, so we're told Tommy's off the hook -- he won't face a ban.

We reached out to a rep for American Airlines ... the company officially has no comment on this matter.

What's funny, though -- even though AA seems to be cool with Tommy and Brittany's hookup, she's not happy with them ... because she claims the airline lost their luggage.