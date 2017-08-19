Hulk Hogan Ric Flair Doing Better Thank God

Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair Doing Better, Thank God

Hulk Hogan is thanking God Ric Flair seems to be doing better after his medical emergency.

Hulk was at Newark Airport Friday when he told the photog his famous counterpart seems to be improving. As we reported, Ric had been placed in a medically-induced coma earlier this week and underwent surgery Monday.

As far as we know Ric is still in critical condition after suffering multiple organ problems.

On a much lighter note, Hulk scoffs at Stone Cold Steve Austin, who just bragged he could easily go toe-to-toe with the Hulkster.