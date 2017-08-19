Ice Cube's Pep Talk to Seahawks Addresses National Anthem Protests

Ice Cube Pep Talk to Seahawks Includes National Anthem Advice

Ice Cube dished out some life lessons as the guest speaker during a Seattle Seahawks team meeting, but the gist of his speech echoed one of his hit tracks -- Do ya thang!

The rapper made a surprise visit to the Seahawks' facility Saturday along with NBA legend Allen Iverson -- the 2 are in town for the BIG3 playoffs Sunday at KeyArena -- and coach Pete Caroll let Cube address his squad.

Among the topics he broached was the choice to sit or stand during the National Anthem, a hot-button issue for the NFL. Ice made his stance pretty clear -- all players have the freedom to make their own decision.

The team meeting changed pace afterward when a free throw contest broke out between A.I. and cornerback Richard Sherman. Check out the vid for 'the answer' of who won.