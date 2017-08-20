Gabby Douglas I'm Stickin' to Spandex! Wanna Be Marvel Superhero

Gabby Douglas Gunning to Be Marvel Superhero

Captain America. Wonder Woman. The Olympian?

Marvel's roster is full of badass superheroes -- and Team USA legend Gabby Douglas wants to join the squad.

Gabby recently announced that she's gonna take her talents to Hollywood ... so when we saw her at LAX, we had to ask what her dream acting job would be.

Without hesitation, she told TMZ Sports she wanted to be the next crime-fightin' megastar.

Gabby's shootin' HIGH right out the gates ... but we're pretty sure she's got the moves to do it.