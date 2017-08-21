Gary Payton Backs Durant I Wouldn't Go to Trump's White House Either

Kevin Durant's getting Hall of Fame support on his decision to turn down an invitation to Trump's White House -- with NBA legend Gary Payton telling TMZ Sports he wouldn't go either.

Just last week, Durant said he wouldn't go to 1600 Penn. with his Golden State Warriors teammates if Trump extended the invite ... telling us he doesn't "f*ck with" POTUS.

So, when we saw "The Glove" leaving Craig's in West Hollywood -- we asked what he would do in the same situation. Trump ain't gonna like his answer.