Meek Mill Is Just Like Drake ... at Airballing 3's

If you thought Meek Mill and Drake had NOTHING in common, TMZ Sports has hilarious video to proves you totally wrong ... Meek airballin' 3's just like his former hip-hop rival!
You might remember ... Drake drew nothing but air warming up with the Kentucky Wildcats a few years ago, and has been roasted on the 'net about it since.
Meek got his chance to one-up his rival at James Harden's JH-Town charity game this past weekend, but the Philly spitter came up waaay short -- bricking a trifecta of 3's during warm-ups.
In all fairness to Meek, this was for a good cause ... but still, work on that form, bro.