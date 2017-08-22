The Chainsmokers Perform 'Closer' At Wedding

The Chainsmokers Forget The Main Stage ... We're Wedding Singers Now!!

What do The Chainsmokers and Adam Sandler have in common? They both can play wedding singer.

The duo's Andrew Taggart belted out several Chainsmokers cuts, including hit song "Closer," over the weekend at his buddy's wedding reception at Philly's Rittenhouse Hotel. But instead of a video wall, Andrew had a band behind him.

We're told Andrew and the groom went to Syracuse together, and he was one of the groomsmen in the wedding, while Alex Pall, the other half of the duo, was a guest.

It's pretty cool considering the duo performed for thousands at the Convention Center in L.A. and there were only about 200 people at the wedding.