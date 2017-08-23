'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Drops Rap Single, Calls Out 'These Heauxs'

'Cash Me Outside' Girl Drops Rap Single Calls Out 'These Heauxs'

14-year-old "Cash Me Outside" girl Danielle Bregoli is a rapper now -- and she's calling out broke bitches, fake bitches and jealous bitches.

Basically, she hates all the bitches.

TMZ obtained a snippet of her upcoming single, "These Heauxs" (pronounced "Hoes") -- which contains the following lyrics:

"These hoes be lackin', see me in back and ... they talk all this sh*t but don't say it in person."

"Water, water drippin', come take a peek ... you in a trailer ho, bitch you can't compete."

She also brags about sippin' lean, riding in a Maybach and being able to keep a man.

By the way, she's dead serious about her rap career and even picked a rap name -- "Bhad Bhabie."

Shout-out to Bhad Khen.