Charlottesville Riots White Supremacist Chris Cantwell Turns Himself in to police

Charlottesville Riots White Supremacist Chris Cantwell Turns Himself In

White supremacist and one of the organizers of the Charlottesville Riots Chris Cantwell has turned himself in to police.

Multiple reports say Cantwell turned himself in Wednesday after the University of Virginia Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest earlier in the week. The warrants were for two counts of illegal use of tear gas and one count of malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.

Cantwell was profiled in a piece by Vice about the August 11 riots that took the life of Heather Heyer, who was hit by a car driven through a crowd by 20-year-old James Alex Fields.

Cantwell is currently being held in Lynchburg, VA and awaiting transport to Charlottesville.