ESPN Host Ryen Russillo Arrested In Wyoming, 'Criminal Entry'

Exclusive Details

ESPN host Ryen Russillo -- who's appeared on ESPN radio and TV since 2009 -- was arrested in Wyoming for criminal entry ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We know 42-year-old Russillo was taken into custody on Wednesday and is still locked up as of the time of this post, according to officials.

Details surrounding Russillo's arrest are unclear. We're working on it.

Russillo currently has his own show on ESPNews -- "The Ryen Russillo Show" -- but he's obviously not hosting today. Will Cain is filling in and announced he'll be doing so the rest of the week.

Ryen previously co-hosted the "SVP and Russillo" show on ESPN with Scott Van Pelt.

Story developing ...