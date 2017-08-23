Migos' Quavo I Got Plans For A New National Anthem

Migos' Quavo Reveals Plans For New National Anthem

EXCLUSIVE

Migos rapper Quavo doesn't want to tamper with the OG national anthem, he's got bigger plans for one.

There's a petition going around to have Quavo ad lib on the 'Star-Spangled Banner' track. 7,600 people are already on board.

We got Quavo at LAX Tuesday, and he thinks the song that's impossible to sing needs some serious updating with new messaging ... he thinks the point should be unity and equality.

FUN FACT -- Francis Scott Key wrote "The Star-Spangled Banner" in 1814 after he saw an American flag standing after The Battle of Baltimore.