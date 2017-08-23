Usain Bolt & Dwyane Wade Go Full DMX In Greek Nightclub

Breaking News
They stopped. They dropped. They shut 'em down AND opened up shop.
Usain Bolt and Dwyane Wade went all the way back to '98 at a nightclub in Greece Tuesday night -- grabbing the mic and busting out DMX's legendary "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" ... and it was AWESOME!
D-Wade's in Mykonos for an anniversary trip -- no word on why Bolt's there -- but they met up behind the DJ booth in a Mykonos nightclub and partied like they were old friends.
We're sure DMX woulda loved to have been there too ... if he wasn't on house arrest.