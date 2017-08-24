Roger Stone Says Impeach Trump, Get Ready for Civil War

Roger Stone Impeach Trump ... Get Ready for Civil War

Roger Stone, a former Trump campaign advisor who still counsels the President says if Congress impeaches Donald Trump, there will be all-out war in the U.S.

We got Stone at LAX Wednesday and he warned any politician who's thinking of voting for impeachment to think again, because their lives would be in danger.

He goes on to say "both sides" are heavily armed and bloodshed would be inevitable.

Some members of Congress, including Rep. Maxine Waters, are already pushing hard for articles of impeachment.