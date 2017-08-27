TMZ

Eric Dickerson Me and O.J. Are Hittin' the Links ... When He Gets Out

8/27/2017 4:19 PM PDT

Eric Dickerson Plans to Golf with O.J. Simpson When He Gets Out of Jail

Eric Dickerson has high hopes for his old pal O.J. Simpson when he gets out of jail later this fall ... but his highest is hittin' the green with him.

We got the NFL Hall of Famer Sunday at LAX and asked what he thought of O.J.'s imminent release after being granted parole in July ... which could see him out as early as October.

Eric makes no bones about it -- he wants O.J. to stay out of trouble this time around ... something he says he warned him about before his 2008 arrest and subsequent conviction.

On a lighter note, watch how Eric responds when we ask if he'd golf again with the Juice. Can you say ... duh?

