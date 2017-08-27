Conor McGregor Gets Strip Club Invite from Floyd Mayweather's Team

Floyd's Bodyguards Conor Can Hit the Club with Us ... If He's Down to Pay!

TMZ Sports

Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguards were so impressed with Conor McGregor after his epic throw-down with their boss ... they invited him to come out to Floyd's strip club!

We got Jizzy Mack and Greg after the fight ... about to hit up Girl Collection with the rest of The Money Team.

The Brixx Bros told TMZ Sports they had mad respect for how McGregor fought ... so much they were down to have Conor come through to their after-party.

The only catch -- they say he'd still have to pay to get in.

McGregor's about to bank around $100 MIL for boxing Floyd ... so they figure $500 ain't no thang.

We're guessing Conor's got better things to do ... but the night is young.