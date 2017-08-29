The Rock Donates $25k to Houston Relief Shades Kevin Hart

The Rock has stepped up to the plate in a big way, accepting Kevin Hart's challenge and donating $25k to the Houston relief effort, but in the process he made a point about calling out celebs by name.

Kevin donated $50k a few days ago and then called out The Rock, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake and Jerry Seinfeld ... challenging them to donate big bucks.

The Rock knows what hurricanes can do ... he has personal experience.

Check out his video ... he makes a point of saying he didn't go where Kevin went.