Hurricane Harvey Pets Suffer Significant Emotional Impact

Hurricane Harvey Will Have Enormous Impact on Pets

EXCLUSIVE

As much as people are suffering in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, pets are going through it just as bad ... according to one expert.

Professional pet sitter and veterinary nurse Diana Carreon says animals process displacement and trauma the same as humans. She explains how the emotional impact of Harvey can impact pets ... from withdrawal to aggressiveness.

Diana also says animals can suffer PTSD in ways similar to humans, and their recovery process varies wildly. She also says the only cure for certain, significant trauma may be meds.