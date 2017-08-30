TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Mike Tyson I Respect McGregor More ... After Mayweather Fight

8/30/2017 11:24 AM PDT

Mike Tyson: I Respect Conor McGregor More After Mayweather Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Mike Tyson is finally giving Conor McGregor some credit as a boxer -- saying he truly gained some respect for the Irish superstar after watching the Mayweather fight. 

Remember, Tyson gave a pretty brutal prediction back in July ... telling Pardon My Take, "McGregor is gonna get killed in boxing."

There's more ... "McConor put his dumb ass in a position where he's gonna get knocked out because this guy's been doing this all his life since he was a baby."

But that was then. Moments ago in NYC, Tyson made it clear he was impressed by Conor's performance on August 26th, even though he lost. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web