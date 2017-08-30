Mike Tyson: I Respect Conor McGregor More After Mayweather Fight

EXCLUSIVE
Mike Tyson is finally giving Conor McGregor some credit as a boxer -- saying he truly gained some respect for the Irish superstar after watching the Mayweather fight.
Remember, Tyson gave a pretty brutal prediction back in July ... telling Pardon My Take, "McGregor is gonna get killed in boxing."
There's more ... "McConor put his dumb ass in a position where he's gonna get knocked out because this guy's been doing this all his life since he was a baby."
But that was then. Moments ago in NYC, Tyson made it clear he was impressed by Conor's performance on August 26th, even though he lost.