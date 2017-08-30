Phaedra Parks Church Vibes Got Me Like ...

Phaedra Parks Catches The Holy Spirit in Church

EXCLUSIVE

Phaedra Parks channeled her inner Whoopi Goldberg and rocked her little heart out in the house of worship.

The 'RHOA' star hit up the Atlanta Dream Center for a Friday night service that also doubled as the album release party for her friend and gospel singer, Tasha Cobbs Leonard ... who, btw, is taking heat from the gospel community for featuring Nicki Minaj in one of her tracks.

More than 500 people packed the center, many of whom got down to the holy rhythm. Phaedra was there with friends and is clearly washed over by the Holy Spirit.

Don't fight the feeling ...