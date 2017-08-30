Scott Disick Live Like The Lord For $60k a Month

Scott Disick Renting His Hidden Hills Home for $60k a Month

Scott Disick's stunning Hidden Hills home is up for rent, if you got $60k a month to spare, but not just anyone is eligible for a walk-thru.

We're told Scott's aware Kardashian fans might want a peek inside the crib so anyone wanting to see the place will go through a strict vetting process.

We're told Scott's hoping to score a long-term lease with the option to buy ... and the home's not cheap.

Scott bought the 7 bed, 6 1/2 bath house for $6 million in 2015 and made a bunch of upgrades before putting it back on the market 6 months later for $8.8 million. It didn't move so the price was dropped to $7.8 million. Tomer Fridman of Compass has the listing.

Another bonus ... the rental comes fully furnished.