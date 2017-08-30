Boyz II Men Singer Shawn Stockman 'Despacito' Can Tie Our Record ... We Got Others

Shawn Stockman Cool With 'Despacito' Tying Boyz II Men Record

Boyz II Men crooner Shawn Stockman knows you can't stay on top forever so he's got no hard feelings sharing the all-time record for most weeks at number one on the Billboard 100 with "Despacito."

The 16-week record was previously held by the 1995 Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey duet "One Sweet Day", but "Despacito" just tied the record.

When we got Shawn at LAX Tuesday, he had an interesting spin ... Boyz II Men weren't a one-hit wonder -- "I'll Make Love to You" spent 14 weeks at No.1, "End of the Road" spent 13 weeks at No. 1 -- so he's not seeing it as defeat.