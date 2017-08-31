'Love & Hip Hop' Star 'Cash Me Outside' Is a Rapper??? LOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Amina Buddafly Laughs Off Danielle Bregoli's Rap Career

EXCLUSIVE

"Cash Me Outside" girl Danielle Bregoli's rap career is totally impressive to 'Love and Hip Hop' star Amina Buddafly, and by impressive we mean ... she can't stop laughing.

Amina, herself an R&B singer, was leaving Catch Wednesday night when we asked her if it's tough for people who've toiled in the industry for years ... see Danielle have overnight success. To be fair, her first track, "These Heaux," isn't exactly topping the charts. Yet.

The fact Danielle's now on the mic was a news flash to Amina -- and you've gotta see her brutally honest, and slightly hilarious, reaction.

We think we know who Danielle's gonna want to catch outside next.