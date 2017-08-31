J.J. Watt Harvey Fund Breaks $10 Million as Ellen & Miley Donate BIG

Breaking News
The J.J. Watt charity train keeps on rollin' ... as his Hurricane Harvey relief fund just broke $10 MILLION.
And a couple HUGE celebs helped him do it -- Ellen DeGeneres and Miley Cyrus!!
Ellen presented a check from Walmart for a cool $1 mil during a show taping on Wednesday -- adding to her previous personal donation of $50K.
Miley threw down $500K of her own ... and was pretty emotional as she discussed the tragedy in H-Town.
J.J., who FaceTimed into the show, said "I have no words" ... before promising their cash would go a long way toward helping victims.