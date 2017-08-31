Kendall Jenner Here's a Secret, Victoria ... I'm the Face of La Perla Now!

Kendall Jenner Struts Away from Victoria's Secret for La Perla Job

EXCLUSIVE

Kendall Jenner will not be one of the angels walking the catwalk for the "2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show," but it was her choice ... made easier by a boatload of cash.

Our Kardashian family sources tell us Kendall didn't even audition for the gig because she has a major deal to be the face -- and other body parts -- of La Perla. We're told her multi-million dollar deal with the upscale lingerie line includes a non-compete clause ... so, walking for VS would've been a major no-no, anyway.

Fans were surprised when the list of models for this year's VS show didn't include Kendall -- especially because she did it last year, and her pal, Gigi Hadid, is doing it. What can we say? The chick got a wayyy better deal.

If you're disappointed ... there's always 2016.