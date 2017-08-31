'Six Million Dollar Man' Star Richard Anderson Dead at 91

Richard Anderson -- who played the government agent who cooked up the idea for "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman" in the 1970s -- has died.

Anderson passed away Thursday at his Beverly Hills home, according to his publicist. He famously portrayed OSI honcho Oscar Goldman on both TV shows. It's his voice you hear in the show open talking about making Steve Austin "the world's first bionic man."

He had nearly 200 roles during his six-decade career ... starring in movies as well as huge TV shows in the '60s and '70s, including "Bonanza," "Hawaii Five-O" and "The Mod Squad."

Richard was 91.