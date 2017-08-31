Safaree Grieving Uncle's Murder ... No Word from Nicki

Safaree Grieves Uncle's Murder, Hasn't Heard from Nicki Minaj

EXCLUSIVE

Safaree Samuels is destroyed over his uncle's brutal death, and he says so far his ex, Nicki Minaj, hasn't offered any comfort.

Vincent Roper was stabbed to death in his Palmdale, CA home last week. The rapper says he was super close to his mom's brother.

As for Nicki ... Safaree says when they were together she was close to Roper too, but she hasn't reached out to him yet.

We're told Minaj didn't find out until Wednesday night ... and right around that time she tweeted this ...

😢 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 31, 2017

Roper was 64. Police currently have no suspects.