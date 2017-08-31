XOXO Sues Trojan Condoms for Stealing Logo

Trojan Condoms Sued Yo, Wrap It Up ... You're Jacking Our Logo!

XOXO clothing company says it's getting screwed by Trojan condoms ... and not in the good way.

XOXO -- the women's apparel line Chrissy Teigen and Miranda Kerr rep -- ﻿says Trojan copied its distinctive black-and-white logo in February and started slapping it on a new line of "softouch low-odor" condoms.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, XOXO says the rubber kings even matched the girth ... of their letter "x" in the logo. And the company says Trojan's "SMART. SEXY. CONFIDENT." slogan is way too close to its "Smart Sexy."

According to the suit, Trojan also plans to put "XOXO" on massage oils, lotions, creams, lubricants and vibrators. The clothing company won't sit, or stand, for the ribbing -- XOXO is suing to block Trojan and for any profits made off its name.