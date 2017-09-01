TMZ

Blake Griffin & Kendall Jenner Back-to-Back Date Night

9/1/2017 7:30 AM PDT

Blake Griffin & Kendall Jenner Go Back-to-Back Date Night

The date went so nice, they did it twice!!

Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner spent ANOTHER night out together -- hitting up Nobu in Malibu for dinner on Thursday ... their 2nd date night in a row

The two have been hanging out a lot lately ... spending several nights out together in August -- including a double date with Chandler Parsons and Hailey Baldwin on Wednesday. 

Back in July, Griffin had been rekindling with his ex Brynn Cameron-- the mother of his 2 kids -- but it seems that's taken a backseat to Kendall ... at least publicly. 

